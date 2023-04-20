From Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn to Sanjay Dutt, Bhumi Pednekar, celebs mourn Pamela Chopra's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 : From Madhuri Dixit to Anushka Chopra, celebrities across the industry mourned their beloved 'Pam' aunty (late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra).

Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday morning in Mumbai. She was 74 years old.

The official social media handles of the Yash Raj films shared the news of her demise. The post read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 AM today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Top celebs such as Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to Chopra's house to pay their last respects to Pamela Chopra while others mourned her death on social media.

Madhuri Dixit tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to Adi, R, Uday and the Chopra family. I will always remember Pam Aunty as an extremely elegant lady with a great sense of humour and she always loved taking care of everybody. My heart goes out to you all at this difficult time."

Sharing the post of Yash Raj films, Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram story, "RIP Pam Aunty" with a heart emoji.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, "My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, R, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam ChopraJi Shanti."

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "My heart is heavy with the news of Pamela aunty's passing. Her impact on the industry and the lives she touched will always be remembered."

Anupam Kher, who attended the last rites of Pamela, wrote in hindi, "Dekhi Zamane ki Yaari, bichare sabhi wari wari...Alvida Pam Chopra!!Aap aur yashji Mumbai mein mere gujare huye saalon k eek atut aur ahem hissa the! Aapki muskurahat ko mein hamesha zindagi ka diya hua ek khubsoorat toafa samajh ta tha. Mein khush kismet tha ke mujhe aap ke saath dher sara waqt gujarne ka mauka mila. Om Shanti."

Bhumi Pednekar, who started her career with Yash Raj films, took to Instagram to pay her last respect to Pamela, saying, "Pam Aunty you've left behind a legacy of love, warmth and kindness. Will never forget our chat after DLKH. (Dum Laga ke Haisha)

Your legacy lives on in many you showered your wisdom on. My condolences to all of those who loved her #MrsPamelaChopra"

Industry insiders call Pamela the 'muse' of Yash Chopra. She was an active collaborator in her husband's creative pursuits. She was recently seen in the Netflix documentary 'The Romantics', in which, she talked about her husband's way of filmmaking and how Yash Raj Studio evolved over the years.

Pamela used to sing well and lent her voice in many of Yash Chopra's films. One of her most famous songs was 'Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi' (Chandni) and 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi' (Dilwale Dulhya Le Jayenge).

Pamela also wrote the story of Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee starrer 'Kabhi Kabhie' and was credited as the designer for the 1981 release 'Silsila.'

The late filmmaker, in many of his interviews, used to talk about his wife's creative inputs into his films. The couple was featured in the song 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' from the Yash Chopra blockbuster 'Dil To Pagal Hai', which released in 1997. She even produced films independently.

