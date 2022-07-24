From Remo’s triple shaadi to Bhagyashree’s parents not attending her marriage, watch the DID Super Mom judges spill the beans on their wedding secrets.

After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the younger dancers a run for their money, Zee TV recently launched the 3rd edition of its popular non-fiction show – DID Super Moms. Airing Saturdays and Sundays, the new season has an exciting panel of judges – Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar who will mentor and guide the talented moms through their journey and help them achieve their dancing dreams.



Its time for the audience to get into a celebratory mood with the ‘Shaadi Special’ week. The Top 12 Super Moms put their best foot forward with their shaadi special act, some of them even recreated their own marriages on stage that left the judges nostalgic. An act by contestant Riddhi Tiwari who spoke about how she couldn’t go for her honeymoon with her husband and dreams about clicking pictures with him in the snow left the judges in splits as also reminded them of their wedding day with their respective better halves like never before. As Remo shared, “The act really made me nostalgic about my marriage to Lizelle. In fact, I have married her three times and I remember each one of them very well. In fact, not a lot of people know but three years ago, we got remarried for the third time on our 20th wedding anniversary. It was a really special day and I must say that she means everything to me.”



Bhagyashree also added, “During my marriage, no one from my family was actually present. I actually thought my parents would come for the wedding, but they didn’t turn up! However, we still went ahead and got married in a temple, after which we went for a quick honeymoon to Pahalgam, Kashmir. In fact, in order to celebrate our 25th anniversary, we went back to Pahalgam, Kashmir as well and re-lived all our special memories. The performance actually refreshed all my memories!” Urmila also shared, “The act truly made me nostalgic and made me feel so lucky to have my husband in my life. To be honest, I am married to a person who belongs to the most heavenly place in this world – Kashmir. I still remember, before marriage, I used to roam almost everywhere, both nationally as well as internationally, but I never visited Kashmir. In fact, after my marriage, I went to Kashmir for the first time, and was really amazed and mesmerized to see the real Jannat on this earth with my better half. I wished I had gone earlier, but I guess it was destiny!” While this Shaadi special episode will surely make you nostalgic, wait till you watch all the delightful performances by the wonderful contestants of DID Super Moms this weekend.