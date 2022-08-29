From romance to rap, Jubin Nautiyal goes hip-hopping in 'Meethi Meethi'

Mumbai, Aug 29 Jubin Nautiyal, who's known for romantic numbers, has decided to offer something new to his fans. He is seen rapping in the track 'Meethi Meethi', which he has sung with Payal Dev.

He says: "This song is special in so many ways because I've experimented with rapping and dancing and I'm truly grateful to Bhushan ji (Kumar), who helped me to push myself out of my comfort zone. I hope this track leaves fans with 'Meethi Meethi' memories."

Penned by Rashmi Virag with music by Payal, the song features Jubin and Shanvi Srivastava.

Payal adds more about the track, saying: "It's always a pleasure collaborating with Jubin and Bhushan Kumar and 'Meethi Meethi' is a fun track."

On the other hand, Rashmi opens up about the inspiration behind the lyrics and adds: "My inspiration for lyrics comes from the melody of the song and Payal Dev has worked on such a great tune.

"The song needed a youthful appeal and Jubin was to rap for the first time. We were extra careful in crafting the lyrics without compromising on the freshness of the song. It was a great collaboration and the song has turned out well."

With vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev, 'Meethi Meethi' produced by Bhushan Kumar is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

