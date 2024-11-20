From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, celebrities cast vote in large numbers in Maharashtra polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Maharashtra assembly polls on Wednesday saw celebrities from the film industry stepping out in large numbers to exercise their franchise and, in the process, inspiring other voters to cast their ballot. Polling began at 7 am.

Actor Akshay Kumar was among the first among celebrities to cast his vote. The actor was seen dressed in a black shirt and beige trousers as he arrived at the polling station.

He was also seen interacting with his fans. Apart from this, the 'Singham Again' actor was seen greeting the paparazzi stationed outside.

"The arrangements here are very good as I can see that arrangements for senior citizens are very good and cleanliness has been maintained," said Akshay.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also cast his vote.

"Everything is very well organised... The officials are very nice to everyone... There is no bigger celebration in an independent country than elections. The common man keeps in mind his daily needs before he casts his vote..."

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, after excersicing his franchise, urged people to vote in large numbers.

"Voting is our right as well as duty. Do cast your vote...I will vote for those who will work for the development of Maharashtra as well as the welfare of the children here," he said.

Bollywood actor Govinda, who accidently shot himself in the leg last month, was spotted outside a polling booth as he arrived to cast his vote during the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The actor was all smiles as he posed while showing his inked finger.

Asked about his recovery, Govinda smiled and said, "Sab accha hai (Everything is fine)."

Amid high security, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The superstar was seen donning a grey t-shirt, jeans, and a cap.

Bollywood icon Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, also cast his vote. Accompanied by his wife, Salma Khan, the veteran screenwriter made his way to the polling booth on Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by a team of bodyguards.

Later, Salman's brother, actor Sohail Khan also arrived to cast his ballot.

"I am a Bandra boy... whoever gets selected I wish he loves Bandra as we all Bandrahites love Bandra.. We hope a good politician comes... It's a responsibility to vote and I request everyone to come and vote," he said.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra also cast his vote at a polling booth and praised the arrangements made by the authorities for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections. Despite having the option to vote from home, Chopra chose to vote in person.

"The arrangements at the polling booth are very nice... Even though I had the option of voting from home, I still came here to cast my vote like everyone else," he said.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor emphasised the importance of participating in the elections.

"Many people don't vote because they have no interest in politics. But we should feel proud of our city and our country and we should never give up on democracy. This is the least we can do... Every vote matters," Kapoor remarked after casting his ballot.

Isha Koppikar, who voted alongside her fellow celebrities, underlined the responsibility of parents to educate their children about the significance of voting.

"It's the responsibility of the parents to make their children aware of the importance of voting. Even though my child has a long time before she votes, I make sure to tell her of her rights as a citizen of the country," Koppikar shared.

Musician Vishal Dadlani also made an appeal to cast their votes, saying that "if there is love for the country, then please come and cast your votes."

"I appeal to you please come and vote. It is ridiculous that we have to appeal to come and cast your votes. This is your state, your country, if there is love for the country then please come and cast your votes. Rural Maharashtra is charged up to vote...," Dadlani said after casting his vote for Maharashtra assembly elections.

Singer Kailash Kher also cast his ballot for the Maharashtra Elections 2024 at a polling booth in Mumbai and said, "Voting is a celebration of democracy... I urge everyone to vote..."

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai on Wednesday. He praised the arrangements made by the authorities. .

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan cast their votes.

King Khan donned a white shirt with a trouser and a beanie cap. He arrived to cast his vote amid high security.

Rohit Shetty cast his vote and urged people to do so.

"We have to vote and we all should vote, that is very important."

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also excercised their franchise.

Kareena was seen dressed in a white kurta and denim jeans, while, Saif Ali Khan wore a white t-shirt with black track pants.

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit, actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, popular lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar were among those who cast their votes.

Other celebrities included actors Ranjeet and Sanjay Kapoor, fashion Designer Manish Malhotra, singer Rahul Vaidya also cast their vote

Ranbir Kapoor looked stylish in a white t-shirt paired with grey jeans and sunglasses as he came to vote.

Ranbir posed for the paparazzi and showed his inked finger. He also shared a message for his fans.

"It is your responsibility to vote. Please come and vote," he said.

Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani encouraged citizens to exercise their democratic rights."Please vote. It is very important. We cannot sit and complain if we do not vote. As citizens, this is our responsibility. The facilities at this voting centre are very good and quick," the couple told media.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, accompanied by her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and aunt Padmini Kolhapure arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai. Dressed in a floral print suit, Shraddha posed with her family, proudly showing her inked finger.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also cast his vote and spoke to the media, urging citizens, "Sabko request kijie ki aake vote kare" (Please request everyone to come and vote).

His sister, Anshula Kapoor, was also seen voting at the same booth.

Author and actress Twinkle Khanna joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who stepped out to participate in the democratic process.

Actor-politician Hema Malini and her daughter, actress Esha Deol, were seen at the Jamnabai International School polling booth in Mumbai

"I have come here to cast my vote. I request all citizens to come out and vote. It is your duty to vote for the future of the country," Hema Mailini said.

Isha added, "I am here today obviously to vote and I think its important for everyone to step out. Everyones polling booths are close to their homes. So you just need to take that little time you know instead of sitting later and trying to cry about it."

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also cast his vote at the same polling station.

Other celebrities including Nikita Dutta, Reena Dutta (former spouse of actor Aamir Khan), Shubha Khote and Sharvari Wagh, also participated in the democratic process.

Polling for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with an approximate voter turnout of 58.22 per cent recorded till 5.00 pm.

The results for all the seats in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and by-poll sets will be announced on November 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor