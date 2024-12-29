From 'Stree 2' to 'Inside Out 2': Check out highest grossing films of 2024

New Delhi [India], December 29: Bollywood and Hollywood witnessed an extraordinary year in 2024 with a lineup of films which were a combination of impactful storytelling, star power and technology. From 'Stree 2' to 'Inside Out 2', the film industry showcased an impressive lineup of blockbusters that captivated audiences worldwide.

Bollywood's Box Office Titans 2024

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas in the lead role is a sci-fi epic narrating the story of a warrior who tries to earn money illegally in a dystopian future. The star-studded cast includes Prabhas and Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the prominent roles. It was directed by Nag Ashwin.

Overwhelmed by the response to the 'Kalki 2898 AD' release, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his X handle and shared a gratitude note for the success of Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote,

"T 5062 - the essence of KALKI resounds within and without .. and my gracious gratitude"

With over-the-top graphics and extensive overseas release, the film grossed approx. Rs 1100 crore at the box office worldwide.

Stree 2

This Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer was a surprise entry in the club of Bollywood Blockbusters 2024. It minted approx Rs 850 crore at the worldwide box office. It was directed by Amar Kaushik. The film marked the fourth instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and is the sequel to Stree (2018).

Expressing his happiness over the film's success, director Amar Kaushik shared, "I am thankful for the audience and those who watched the film and shared messages. Have to put in a lot of hard work and the credit goes to everyone, including the stars, producers and technicians."

Along with the lead cast, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Actor Varun Dhawan also had a special cameo in the movie.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The much-anticipated sequel of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 didn't disappoint the fans. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

After the roaring success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan expressed gratitude to his fans and penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. "Everything is possible If the audience is standing by you and Believes in your story. Thank YOU 400 crore paar"

The film garnered approx Rs 422 crore at the box office worldwide.

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again continued the legacy of his blockbuster "cop universe." Ajay Devgn reprised his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, delivering high-octane action sequences that enthralled fans. This action-packed spectacle raked approxRs 300 crore globally.

Ajay in a candid conversation withexpressed gratitude to the audience for 'Singham Again' success and also talked about how the 'Singham' franchise changed the narrative around police portrayals in Bollywood films.

"I am thankful to the audience for giving us so much love. For a long time, the police were always shown in a negative light in films. Singham as well as Gangaajal was one of the first films that showed how an ideal police officer should be. After that, it became a trend of making positive films about police," said Ajay Devgn.

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone among others.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

It's not been even a month since the release of the film and this Allu Arjun starrer has already bagged Bollywood's highest grosser crown. It has surpassed the Rs 1500 crore mark at the box office in terms of its worldwide collection as per Mythri Movie Makers, the official production house of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

On the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans at the "Thank You India" press meet. He said, "I have to say something about the box office number. The number you see is a reflection of the people's love. The numbers are temporary, but the love that is etched in your hearts will remain forever. Thank you for that love."

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film witnessed Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Allu Arjun plays the role of the red sandalwood smuggler in the film.

Hollywood's Box Office Titans of 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, the global box office has been dominated by sequels and franchise films, engaging audiences worldwide. Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood films of the year:

Inside Out 2

A sequel that resonated with the viewers and minted nearly USD 1.7 billion at the global box office featured Riley entering puberty and experiencing new, more complex emotions. It was directed by Kelsey Mann and stars Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke and Kensington Tallman in the lead roles.

Deadpool & Wolverine

The Marvel film never stays out of the race for highest box office grosser. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman played the roles of Deadpool and Wolverine respectively. It was directed by Shawn Levy. It minted over USD 1.138 billion.

Despicable Me 4

The love for minion characters in 'Despicable Me' often turns out to be profitable for producers. Directed by Chris Renaud, the main character's voice were given by Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Pierre Coffin. It collected around USD 969 million.

Dune: Part Two

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two expanded the saga of Paul Atreides while delivering breathtaking visuals and an intense narrative centred around politics, power, and rebellion. The movie grossed over USD 714 million globally.

Moana 2

This animated film is another addition to the Hollywood's highest-grossing movies. Directed by David G Derrick, the film revolves around Moana who craves adventure to the far seas of Oceania. It has grossed USD 725 million.

As 2024 ends, the box office reports of the highest-grossing films indicate that the audience is inclined towards diverse stories, emotional connections, and stunning visuals.

This year's box office hits have set a high standard, and as we look to 2025, the film industry is gearing up for big releases including Salman Khan's Sikandar, Hrithik Roshan's War 2, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and more.

