From Tillotama Shome, Sayani Gupta, Jaideep Ahlawat, Zahan Kapoor: OTT Powerhouses Who Ruled Our Screens in 2025

2025 has been a landmark year for Indian OTT content, with streaming platforms delivering some of the most compelling narratives and unforgettable performances. From gripping crime thrillers to politically charged dramas, this year saw actors pushing boundaries and breathing life into complex characters, keeping the audiences glued to their screens. These seven performers totally inhabited their roles with such authenticity and depth, that they've set new benchmarks for excellence in digital storytelling. Here are the actors who gave us performances we won't soon forget.

Manoj Bajpayee - The Family Man Season 3

The wait for Manoj Bajpayee to return as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 3, ended in November 2025. Bajpayee once again proved why he's considered one of India's finest actors, masterfully balancing the dual life of a middle-class family man and a high-stakes intelligence officer. His performance captured the vulnerability, wit, and determination of a man caught between protecting his nation and preserving his family, making it one of the most talked-about performances of the year.

Jaideep Ahlawat - Paatal Lok Season 2

Jaideep Ahlawat reprised his career-defining role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok Season 2, delivering what critics called a lesson in powerful performances. Released on January 17, 2025, the second season saw Ahlawat build on the character's journey with even greater depth and introspection. His nuanced portrayal of a Delhi cop pursuing justice, while battling systemic apathy, earned him the Best Actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

Zahan Kapoor - Black Warrant

Zahan Kapoor emerged as a revelation in Black Warrant, that released on January 10, 2025. The show, based on the memoir of a Tihar Jail superintendent, saw the actor deliver a breakout performance that showcased his range and intensity. His portrayal brought authenticity to the dark and cruel world of prison life and the moral complexities faced by those who work within the system, marking Zahan as a talent to watch in the coming years.

Sayani Gupta - Delhi Crime Season 3

Sayani Gupta delivered yet another striking performance in Delhi Crime Season 3 as Kusum, a character rooted in quiet resilience and moral complexity. Sayani brought a restrained intensity to the character, a victim of the system who has now turned a survivor, navigating the harsh realities of systemic violence, social vulnerability, within the larger crime narrative of the season. With a performance that stood out for its emotional honesty, Sayani rightfully proved why she is known as the scene-stealer. In a season driven by an ensemble cast that also delivered powerful performances, Sayani shined bright, and Kusum lingered in the viewers’ mind, long after the episodes ended.

Tillotama Shome - Paatal Lok Season 2

Tillotama Shome made a powerful addition to the Paatal Lok universe in Season 2. Known for her nuanced performances, she brought depth and gravitas to the critically acclaimed series that explores the dark underbelly of Indian society. Her character added fresh layers to the show's exploration of crime, corruption, and the socio-political landscape of the country, complementing Jaideep Ahlawat's iconic Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary.

Huma Qureshi - Maharani Season 4

Huma Qureshi returned with ferocity as Rani Bharti in Maharani Season 4 in November 7, 2025. Her transformation from a rural housewife to Bihar's powerful Chief Minister now taking on national politics remained one of OTT's most compelling character arcs. This season saw Rani's ambitions reach Delhi as she confronted the Prime Minister himself, with Huma delivering a commanding performance that captured both the vulnerability and steel of a woman navigating India's male-dominated political landscape.

Raghav Juyal - The Ba*ds of Bollywood

Raghav Juyal took a bold leap with The Ba*ds of Bollywood (also known as The Bads of Bollywood), which premiered on Netflix in September 2025. The series marked a significant departure from his dancing and hosting background, allowing Raghav to showcase his dramatic acting chops. His performance in this edgy series demonstrated his versatility and willingness to take risks, proving he's far more than just a talented dancer and entertainer.

These seven actors didn't just deliver performances in 2025, but went on to create characters that will be remembered for years to come. From Sayani Gupta's victim-turned-survivor Kusum, to Jaideep Ahlawat's award-winning turn in Paatal Lok to Huma Qureshi's commanding presence in Maharani, from Manoj Bajpayee's beloved Srikant Tiwari to the fresh faces like Zahan Kapoor making their mark, Indian OTT content proved once again that it's home to some of the finest acting talents in the country. Here's to the actors who made 2025 a year to remember in the world of digital entertainment.