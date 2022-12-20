From waste to wonder: Puducherry students make 'Avatar' figurines inspired from Hollywood flick

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is not just successful at the box-office bus is also motivating children to get creative.

A group of students from Puducherry's Seliamedu Government Higher Secondary School channelised their love for the James Cameron blockbuster by creating figurines of the lead characters Neytiri, Jake Sully and the Great Leonopteryx.

Santosh and Navaneethakrishnan, the two students, created the figurines as a way of welcoming the Zoe Saldana-starrer film in India.

It took them a week to create the immaculate figures imitating the original characters of the sci-fi film. They were created entirely from natural waste material which is easily available in rural areas, like coconut shells, Mandara leaves and palm leaves.

Prior to this, the students had already made a sculpture of Tamilisai, which received great appreciation from the people around them.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

As per Deadline, behind the scenes, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD 250 million.

The script for the sci-fi blockbuster has been penned by Cameron and Josh Friedman

20th Century Studios released the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

Most theatres in Tamil Nadu are screening the film as early as 4 am.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has opened to record numbers of over Rs 41 crore across India.

These are the second-highest numbers among all Hollywood films released in India on their first day.

The film's Rs 41-crore opening puts it over films like 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. It only trails the 2019 blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor