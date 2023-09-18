'Fukrey 3' gang goes nostalgic as they recall their jugaad during school days

By Ila Sankrityayan

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Amidst the vibrant street and the mouthwatering golgappas of Delhi, the 'Fukrey 3' team soaked in the city's infectious energy. The cast including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha spoke candidly about their film, their roles and their expectations from the third instalment of the movie. They also recalled their school days and the 'jugaad' they did during that time to get out of tough situations.

While talking about reprising Choocha in ‘Fukrey 3’ and how the character has evolved in the third part, Varun told ANI, “His situation has changed, mentally he is the same. The madness is more now and from ‘Fukrey’ and ‘Fukrey Returns’, there is more craziness in the film. There is a lot of fun.”

He added that if ‘Fukrey 4’ is made, it will be “from the craziest of Fukrey 3”

Pulkit, who looked excited about his film, opened up on how he felt after Salman Khan applauded his dance steps on the track ‘Ve Fukrey’.

He said, “He has a big heart. He doesn’t hold back compliments and his point of view. If he likes something, he shares it with the world and even if he doesn’t like anything he will not hesitate to say it. I am fortunate that he is showing me affection, and I only hope that he will feel the same way about the movie once it has been released. He loved the 'Fukrey' franchise and the earlier parts of the movie. He is presumably overjoyed that the third is on the way.”

Richa as Bholi Punjaban has received much love for her role and now in the third part, she is seen standing in an election opposite Choocha.

Richa said, “This is most suited to Bholi and that is why she is ready to fight the elections. It will be nice to see the competition between Bholi and Choocha.”

The ‘Fukrey’ gang further opened up about the ‘jugaad’ during their school days. Varun said, “Maine apne report card pe doston ke farzi sign karvaaye hai.” He continued, “I even got the report card printed from a printing press when I got supplementary in a subject although later I told my family.”

The fun-filled conversation continued and Richa added, “I printed at home and you went out.”

Pulkit also shared, “Whenever I used to get low marks in class tests, “Mai un papers ko ghar ke garden mein dafna deta tha. (I used to bury those papers in the garden of the house.)”

Richa also narrated an interesting story from her childhood, “I couldn’t complete my holiday homework. I saw in a movie that if we keep onions on both sides of our hands, our body temperature increases. I did the same but in reality nothing happened and the entire room was filled with the smell of onions. My mom asked who ate the onion and I had no answer.”

The entire ‘Fukrey’ gang has a lot of expectations from ‘Fukrey 3’ as Bollywood movies are doing well at the box office. As Richa mentioned, “During the pandemic, people were confined at home but now they are excited about watching movies in theatres. I hope like ‘Jawan’ and ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Fukrey 3’ also do well at the box office.”

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The third instalment of the comedy-drama 'Fukrey' will be released in theatres on September 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor