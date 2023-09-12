‘Fukrey 3’ gang to host fun summit in Delhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : After the trailer and song, the makers of the upcoming comedy film ‘Fukrey 3’ are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience's exhilaration intact. Now, the Fukra gang is all set to organize a fun F3 Summit right after the G20 Summit in Delhi.

Varun took to Instagram and shared a video along with a caption, "Kya Haaaal Hai Fukron!! Apne Fukrey ki Dil Ki dhadkan, Dilli Mai Aa rahe hai kal Aap sabhi Fukron se Milne!❤️✨ F3 Summit kara hai Jugaad toh Milte hai Yaar!! 💫 Hello Mayday Hello Mayday Love you All."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxFd1uyqKDt/

Delhi is about to witness what has never been seen before. Bringing the Fukra gang, a special F3 Summit will be organized that will see the presence of Hunny aka Pulkit Samrat, Choocha aka Varun Sharma, Lali aka Manjot Singh, and Bholi Punjaban aka Richa Chadha in Delhi on September 13.

Makers on Monday unveiled the first track of the film.

Titled ‘Ve Fukrey’ the song features the lead cast of the film Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared the song which he captioned, “Saaare Fukron ke liye ik Fukra Gaana. #VeFukrey Out now.”

Sung by Dev Negi and Asees Kaurm, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Recently the makers unveiled the film’s official trailer which received massive responses from the audience.

'Fukrey 3' also stars Richa Chadha in the lead role.

The trailer of ‘Fukrey 3’ brought back fond memories of this beloved comedy franchise. Seeing the Fukrey gang, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), and Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi) back on the screens is truly a delight. The trailer is filled with laughter and hilarious moments, ensuring that the film will be incredibly entertaining.

Pulkit and Varun’s characters are seen planning to fight an election against Richa Chadha in the trailer.

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

The third instalment of the comedy-drama 'Fukrey' will be released in theatres on September 28.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’. After that, it was pushed to December 1.

Now it’s shifted back to the month of September.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor