'Fukrey 3' trailer to be unveiled tomorrow, makers release new posters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : 'Fukrey' gang is back to tickle your funny bone.

The third instalment of the comedy-drama 'Fukrey' will be released in theatres on September 28. To double up your excitement level, the makers are all set to unveil the film's trailer on Tuesday.

Sharing the update, producer Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and wrote, "Get ready for the ultimate dose of jugaad with the Fukrey gang! #Fukrey3 trailer out tomorrow."

'Fukrey 3' stars Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The makers also unveiled the character posters of Richa, Pankaj, Varun, Manjot and Pulkit.

Take a look

Since its inception in 2013, 'Fukrey' has captured the hearts of audiences as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchises. The film introduced a lineup of iconic characters like Choocha, Hunny, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban, Lali, and more, all of whom are set to reunite on screen for 'Fukrey 3'.

'Fukrey 3' was earlier slated to release on December 1. It was originally scheduled to be released on September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami, but was pushed to December 1 after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was pushed from June 3 to September 7 due to VFX delays.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor