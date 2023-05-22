G20 in Srinagar: "Place is magical..." 'RRR' fame Ram Charan about filming in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 : All eyes are on the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting which is being held in Srinagar for the first time for the world to witness and experience the picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir. Actor Ram Charan attended the meeting on Monday and shared his experience of shooting in this beautiful place.

During the film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation discussion at the event, the 'RRR' star stated, "Kashmir is that kind of a place, I have been coming here because my dad (Chiranjeevi) is in the same industry. He has been working as an actor for 45 years. So, I am the second generation, I have been coming here since 1986, it was the first time that I was in Kashmir, my dad shot extensively here in Gulmarg, Sonamarg and all these beautiful areas. I use to come as a child that time it used to be that I have achieved something. In summer holidays, it was like an achievement."

Ram Charan added, "I have shot in this auditorium in 2016. This place has something magical, it draws attention, it draws people. It is such a surreal feeling coming to Kashmir, it's been 95 years Indian film industry has begun. It will take another 95 years to explore Kashmir."

Talking about the 3rd G20 meet happening in Kashmir, he said, "We love Kashmir. it is such a beautiful place. It is the best place they chose to have the G20 meeting."

Ram Charan was snapped at the airport and received a warm welcome.

Earlier, today the delegations arriving for the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting were warmly welcomed at Srinagar Airport.

The 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting is being held at Srinagar from May 22-24.

The guests were welcomed by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with Amitabh Kant G20 Sherpa at Srinagar Airport. An ethnic and magnificent display of traditional dance forms by local Artists, showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage, was also done.

The security measures have been heightened in Srinagar. For this three-day G20 Summit Kashmir is under a three-tier security grid for aerial surveillance drone monitoring is put in place National Security Guard (NSG) and MARCOS commandos are being deployed around the venue Jammu and Kashmir Police's special operation group (SOG) will be deployed at several places to give security cover to prevent from any terror incident.

In Srinagar, graffiti depicting the scenic beauty and colours of Srinagar cover the walls of the city.

As of now, the G20 Working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir will focus on five key priority areas: Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management.

The meeting aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage and promote sustainable development of the region.

The event will witness the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organizations, and industry stakeholders.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator G20 said, that it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the message of India's G20 Presidency is taken to the grassroot level through active Jan Bhagidari.

Shringla appreciated the efforts of the Government to sensitise the people about the goals and purpose of G20 through multiple public activities.

The tourism industry has played a crucial role in the development of the Union Territory. However, years of instability have impacted the tourism industry, leading to a decline in the number of visitors.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 grouping on December 1, 2022, and will hold the post for a year.

The G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir promises to initiate a tidal wave of transformative outcomes, setting the region on a new trajectory towards stability, economic growth, and social development.

Meanwhile, he will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor