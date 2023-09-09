G20 Summit: Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur "feeling incredibly honoured" as he cooks for First Ladies

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur expressed his happiness as he got an opportunity to serve the First Ladies of the UK, Japan, and Turkey at the G-20 summit.

He shared pictures with them on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Feeling incredibly honoured and excited for having this opportunity to serve the First Ladies of the UK, Japan, and Turkey at the G-20 summit. A momentous occasion that I will cherish forever!”

In the first picture, he was seen posing with First Lady Akshata Murty, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Earlier, on his social media handle, he shared a video in which he shared how much he felt honoured to be part of the G20 summit. “I'm honoured to cook for the First Ladies at the G-20 Summit 🇮🇳, celebrating the International Year of Millets with authentic Indian flavours. Thank you all for making this possible! This is a moment of pride for all the Indians, let's celebrate Indian flavours at its full glory.”

In the video, he mentioned that it is a golden opportunity for him to prepare for the first ladies and also shared his decision of making millet-based dishes While sharing the benefits of millets he added that they are very important for diet and beneficial for climate and soil.

The United Nations declared the year 2023 as the International Year of the Millet, following a proposal by India, which wants to position itself as a global hub for millet.

As the global agrifood systems face challenges to feed an ever-growing global population, resilient cereals like millets provide an affordable and nutritious option, and efforts need to be scaled up to promote their cultivation.

Kapur said that it was a proud moment for him to discuss Indian cuisine with the First Ladies.

Kapur was given an opportunity to present Satvik cuisine to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Bengaluru.

He also cooked for 42 first ladies at the India Africa Summit besides an interactive cooking session with them during their recent visit to India.

