Gabriel Luna stars in spy series helmed by Arnold Schwarzenegger

Los Angeles, April 22 Actor Gabriel Luna is all set to star in a Netflix spy series helmed by Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro.

According to 'Variety', appearing in series regular roles in the series are Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Fabiana Udenio, and Travis Van Winkle.

Additionally, the following actors will appear in recurring roles: Devon Bostick, David Chinchilla, Rachel Lynch, Stephanie Sy, and Scott Thompson.

The untitled spy drama was ordered at Netflix in May 2021, with the streamer giving the one-hour show an eight episode order. In the show, when a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Barbaro) learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years, they realise their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all.

'Reacher' creator Nick Santora created this series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Schwarzenegger will executive produce in addition to starring.

Adam Higgs and Scott Sullivan also executive produce along with Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

