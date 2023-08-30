Gadar 2 makers announce free ticket offer on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan

After the stupendous success of Gadar 2 the makers have introduced a special offer for the audience ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Zee Studios announced a "buy 2, get 2 tickets free" promotion for the film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. This offer is valid only until the weekend.The promotional post stated, “Iss Raksha Bandhan, kijiye poore parivaar ke liye kuch khaas! Book karein tickets under the ongoing offer of Buy 2 Get 2 using the code - GADAR2 (Link in bio) (Book your tickets under buy 2, get 2 offer on this festive season) #Gadar2 in cinemas now."

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. Set in Lahore during the year 1971, 'Gadar 2' perfectly delivers on its prequel's captivating action sequences while depicting Tara Singh's relentless anger towards those instigating hatred between India and Pakistan.It is a sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was a 2001 film set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947. The film upon its release 20 years shattered several records and is considered on the cult Indian films.