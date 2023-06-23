Gaiety Galaxy executive director reacts to 'Adipurush controversy: Even God won't forgive them

Adipurush makers have been on the receiving end of the wrath of the public in recent days following the theatrical release of the mythological epic. Moviegoers have voiced their disapproval of the filmmaker’s portrayal of the epic Ramayana while criticising him for distorting the facts and hurting the sentiments of the people. Manoj Desai, executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir, has also expressed his disapproval of the same.

According to a report by ETimes, Desai strongly criticised the makers, saying that the portrayal is certainly not representative of the Ramayana. The executive director further added that even before the release, the film had faded away due to the rejection by the audience.Because there were no other movie options available, Desai mentioned that they were running shows with only 30-40 people in the cinema hall. After the reactions of the people during the film’s pre-launch event, Desai anticipated a full house for Adipurush, but the film failed to meet everyone’s expectations.

During the interaction further, he stated lack of homework, as the film’s failure. He also criticised the film’s writer, Manoj Muntashir, for defending those dialogues instead of apologising to the audience for hurting their feelings. “Maafi maangni chahiye. Lekin inko to bhagwan bhi maaf nahi karega. Inko insaan maaf nahi karega. Inko janta maaf nahi karegi. Ye kahike nahi rahe ye picture ke baad mai likhkar de sakta hu (They should apologise. Even God won’t forgive them. People won’t forgive them. The public won’t forgive them. I can give it to them in writing)," he said.

Manoj Desai also sent out a message where he spoke about how the makers played with the sentiments of people. “All the seats are going empty, which seat are you reserving for Hanuman in theatres, answer me?” questioned Manoj Desai angrily, adding, “Itni bakwas religious film kabhi banana nahi. Kabhi kisike dil se khelna nahi. Yaha tak humare Muslim biradaro ne interview diye hai ke hume ye dekhkar dukh ho raha hai ke Hindu log apni Ramayana thik se bana nahi paaye.”