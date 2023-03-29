'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams is in India, check out pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 : 'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams is currently in India. She arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for a professional visit.

Taking to Instagram, Maisie dropped a video in which she expressed her happiness about coming to India.

"I just got to Mumbai, and I am losing my mind a little bit," she said.

Maisie is in the country for fashion brand Dior's Fall' 23 show on Thursday.

In the clip, Maisie also showed fans around her hotel room which was decked up with flowers and gifts.

She also posted a picture showing a plate filled with Indian sweets.

Maisie is best known for her role of Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones'. She was recently in news for her separation from her boyfriend Reuben Selby.

According to E! News, a US-based entertainment news outlet, in a February 23 Instagram Story Williams wrote, "The end of an era," alongside a selfie with Selby.

She added, "@reubenselby_ and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers... and it will continue to do so."

"This decision is something we are so grateful or as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put our brains together... P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)," the 25-year-old continued.Selby, a designer and entrepreneur, also shared the split news with his social media followers, reposting the message to his Instagram Story and adding a heart emoji.

The fashionable pair first went public with their romance back in 2019, even attending the wedding of Williams' 'Game of Thrones' co-star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas in France that year.

