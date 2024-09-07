Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin with full enthusiasm across India

New Delhi [India], September 7 : The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities kicked off on Saturday with great excitement and joy across the country. Devotees, including those in big ciites like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Delhi, are celebrating the auspicious occasion with devotion and happiness.

In every city, people welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes and pandals, filling the air with the sound of prayers, music, and festive chants.

From grand processions to traditional rituals, the celebrations in the country began in full swing, marking the start of this joyful festival across India.

Among the festivities, a unique celebration in Mumbai caught a lot of attention.

An idol of Lord Ganesh has been placed on the replica of the LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet at a residence in Mumbai showing a creative fusion of tradition and India's modern achievements.

The interior designer behind this thoughtful creation, Deepak Lavjibhai Makwana, explained the inspiration behind this year's theme.

Lavjibhai shared that every year he crafts his idols to show the key developments in India.

Uniquely marking Ganesh Chaturthi, renowned sand artist, created an exquisite depiction of Lord Ganesha with sand at Puri Beach.

Sudarshan on Saturday took to social media and shared pictures of the sand sculpture, which has been made using 20 types of different fruits.

The sand artist, who has been conferred Padma Shri, wrote the message of "World peace" alongside the sculpture.

"On the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi my SandArt of Shri Ganesha with installation of 20 types of different fruits , at Puri beach. #HappyGaneshChaturthi, " he posted.

In a remarkable display of devotion and tradition, a sweet shop in the Bhawanipore area of Kolkata prepared a colossal 500-kilogram laddu to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

This year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Chennai have been marked by the installation of a monumental Lord Ganesh idol.

The 40-foot-tall idol is adorned with 6,000 brass Thambulam plates, 1,500 Kamakshi lamps, and 350 white seashells, showcasing a remarkable blend of artistry and devotion.

The giant idol, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, has become a central attraction for devotees who have flocked to the Kolathur area to offer their prayers.

The nose of the idol is prominently highlighted by the 1,500 Kamakshi lamps, while the ears are beautifully decorated with 350 seashells, adding to the grandeur of the display.

Meanwhile, in a unique fusion of tradition and contemporary significance, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries have also unveiled a striking replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Chennai.

This replica mirrors the design of the recently inaugurated Ram Mandir at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, which was opened to the public on January 22, 2024.

The replica serves as a tribute to Lord Ganesha during the festival and adds a distinct touch to the ongoing celebrations.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, the Khairatabad area of Hyderabad witnessed an extraordinary celebration with the installation of a 70-foot tall Lord Ganesh idol.

This impressive eco-friendly idol is among the tallest Ganesh idols in the entire state of Telangana.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, commenced today and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi were in full swing. Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy, as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colorful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.

