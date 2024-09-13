Ganesh Chaturthi: Parineeti Chopra offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : After spending some quality time in London, actor Parineeti Chopra is now back in India and leaving no chance to miss the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

On Friday, she visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja temple.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared pictures from her sacred visit and wrote, "My heart is full. When you reach his feet, you can't help the tears... you can see it on my face. Divine, ever beautiful, our Gannu Raja. Jaidev jaidev!"

In the images, she could be seen dressed up in red ethnic attire.

Every year, thousands gather at Lalbaug, to offer prayers to the legendary Ganesh idol, renowned far and wide with an aura of reverence.

Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Esha Deol were spotted marking a religious appearance at the Lalbaugcha Raja a few days ago.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

She recently celebrated 11 years of 'Shuddh Desi Romance', which also featured late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to Instagram story, Parineeti shared a film's poster and captioned the post, "A very very special film, soo close to my heart. Can't believe it's been 11 years!!!Grateful for the journey."

"This takes me 11 years back, will always be a special one..."

'Shuddh Desi Romance,' released in 2013 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

The film, set in Jaipur, explores the views of the younger generation on commitment, live-in relationships, arranged marriages and love marriages in small-town India.

The movie explores the complexities of modern relationships in urban India. It tells the story of a young man named Raghu, played by Sushant Singh Rajput who has a fear of commitment and falls in love with two women, Gayatri, played by Parineeti Chopra and Tara, played by Vaani Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor