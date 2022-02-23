Gangubai Kathiawadi gets UA certificate after four cuts, ahead of release

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been passed by The Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A rating, 4 scenes were cut while some abusive words were replaced. Four major changes were made in the original edit of the film and then the CBFC awarded the UA certificate to the producers. The first change was an abusive word was replaced with ‘madarjaat’, a Bollywood Hungama report said. Without describing the scene, the report added that a 17-second-long dialogue and visuals were removed. Another change was made in a sequence that showed Gangubai's interaction with the former Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. A 43-second long dialogue was removed and the visuals of the late PM "embedding a rose on Gangubai’s shoulder" were modified.

The makers also added disclaimers in English and Hindi, increasing the duration of each slide by five seconds. The film was reportedly certified in December last year. Gangubai Kathiawadi has been facing some trouble over the past few weeks. ANI reported that MLA Amin Patel had filed a petition in Bombay High Court to change the name of the film alleging that it misrepresents Kamathipura as a red-light area while showing the Kathiawadi community in poor light. Gangubai's alleged adopted son Babuji Shah, had filed a defamation case against the makers of the movie back in December 2020. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The narrates the story of the madam of a brothel who rose to power and also features Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.