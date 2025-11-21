Gary 'Mani' Mounfield, Stone Roses and Primal Scream Bassist, passes away at 63

Los Angeles [US], November 21 : Stone Roses bassist Gary "Mani" Mounfield, who played the iconic opening notes on the Manchester band's 1989 hit "I Wanna Be Adored" and later joined Primal Scream, has passed away. He was 63.

The news of his demise was confirmed by brother Greg Mounfield on social media.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother Gary Mani Mounfield," he wrote on Facebook. "Rip Rkid."

The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

After learning about his demise, 'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen took to Instagram and paid a heartfelt tribute to Mani.

"Very sad to hear of Mani's passing today. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. He was the warmest, kindest man to me as a kid and always had a smile on his face. I have fond memories of him. Rest in peace legend," he posted.

Born on November 16, 1962, in Manchester and known to fans as Mani, Mounfield played on The Stone Roses' two studio albums the group's eponymous 1989 debut and Second Coming (1994) both of which made the UK Top 5, as per Deadline.

Associated with the indie "Madchester" sound of the early '90s that also included Happy Mondays, James, The Charlatans and others, the group had four Top 10 singles in Great Britain: "Fool's Gold"/"What the World Is Waiting For," "Elephant Stone," "One Love" and "Love Spreads," the latter reaching No. 2 to become its biggest hit.

The Stone Roses didn't hit as big on the U.S. pop scene but made Top 10 of Billboard's Modern Rock chart with "Elephant Stone," "One Love" and "Love Spreads" and "She Bangs the Drums." Both of the group's album also reached the Top 100 stateside. Its other popular tracks include "Ten Storey Love Song," "I Wanna Be Adored," "I Am the Resurrection," "Made of Stone," "All for One," "Waterfall" and "Begging You."

Mounfield left the group in 1995, and the group disbanded the following year.

In 1996, Mounfield joined the popular Scottish alt-rock group Primal Scream, which was coming off a short hiatus. He played bass on five of its albums from 1997's Vanishing Point through 2008's Beautiful Future, including UK Top 10 singles "Kowalski" and "Country Girl," and during that time Mounfield also toured with Stereophonics.

