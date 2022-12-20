Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar expecting their first child

Gauhar Khan recently announced her pregnancy with a sweet Instagram animated video in a joint post with her husband Zaid Darbar. The duo who got married in December 2020 are soon going to be parents.

The couple captioned their joint post as, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers . ♥️ Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too. 🥰.” Gauhar got engaged to Zaid in November 2020. Zaid is an actor, dancer, content creator and son of music director Ismail Darbar.