Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar introduce their son Zehaan with a heartfelt note

Actress Gauahar Khan and music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar, who tied the knot in December 2020, were blessed with a baby boy on May 10. On Saturday, June 10, the couple revealed the name of their newborn son, Zehaan, while sharing his first photos on his first month anniversary. Expressing their love and joy, the couple shared heartwarming pictures of their small, adorable family on Instagram.

On Saturday, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar delighted their fans by sharing a joint post featuring precious moments with their baby boy. The first snapshot captures Gauahar and Zaid gazing affectionately at their adorable little munchkin, Zeehan. Gauahar cradles their bundle of joy in her arms, while Zaid stands by her side, engaged in a tender conversation with their son. Zehaan, with a curious expression, attentively observes his father, attempting to comprehend his words, while Gauahar looks on with immense love and admiration. The second image showcases Zaid cradling Zehaan while Gauahar tenderly holds their little one's hand, lost in a world of adoration.