Gaurav Khanna Quits Anupamaa: Addresses Fallout Speculations with Rupali Ganguly

The popular TV show Anupamaa has been making headlines recently, but for all the wrong reasons. From reports of lead actress Rupali Ganguly clashing with co-actors to the tragic death of a spot assistant on set, and even complications in Rupali's personal life, the show has been embroiled in controversies.

Adding to the upheaval, Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia, has bid farewell to the show following its 15-year time leap that led to the departure of several key characters. While the fate of Gaurav’s character remained uncertain, the actor clarified his exit in a recent interview with ETimes. “People have been constantly asking me about my return to Anupamaa. Rajan sir (producer Rajan Shahi) had discussed the possibility of a grand re-entry for the character, and we waited two months for it to materialize. However, the storyline had to progress, and waiting no longer made sense. He, too, felt it was time for me to explore something bigger," Gaurav said. "For now, Anuj’s chapter is closed, but I see it as a comma, not a full stop. If the story demands and my schedule allows, I’d be happy to return."

Gaurav also shared that his character was initially conceived as a short-term role. “Anuj was originally planned as a three-month cameo, but it became a defining part of my career, lasting over three years. That kind of love is rare, and I can’t thank my fans enough for it,” he added.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly’s Stepdaughter Esha Verma Deletes Controversial Video, Makes Instagram Private After Defamation Notice

Despite the current challenges, the show continues to be a focal point for fans, who remain eager to see how the storyline unfolds post-leap and whether beloved characters like Anuj might make a comeback in the future.