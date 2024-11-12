Rupali Ganguly’s Stepdaughter Esha Verma Deletes Controversial Video, Makes Instagram Private After Defamation Notice

Rupali Ganguly took legal action against her stepdaughter Esha Verma who for defaming actress reputation which caused mental stress to her. The conflict escalated after Esha accused Rupali of having an extramarital affair with her father, Ashwin K Verma, and described Rupali as "psychotic and abusive" in various public statements and social media posts. These accusations have prompted Rupali to file a defamation lawsuit seeking ₹50 crore in damages.

Post this notice Esha Verma deleted the video from her official Instagram handle and then turned off her account from public to private. Esha has spoken candidly about her struggles with her family, addressing how she faced hurt and abandonment from those closest to her, including her father, Ashwin. Esha recounted the emotional pain she experienced from her father and others who, she says, consistently neglected, criticized, and abandoned her, affecting her self-worth. Her father, according to Esha, even mocked mental health, which added to her pain, as she felt both unsupported and misunderstood.

Also Read: Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Takes Legal Action Against Stepdaughter Esha Verma Over Abuse Claims

Esha also expressed her feelings toward her stepbrother, Rudransh, son of Ashwin and his current wife, Rupali. She apologized if her statements caused any harm to him, stating that she holds affection for her younger brother. She also shared her hope that their father is more present for Rudransh than he was for her and her sister.

Following Esha’s remarks, Rupali responded by taking legal action. Rupali’s lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, informed Hindustan Times that a defamation notice was sent to Esha due to the statements Esha made, which they claimed were "false and damaging." Rupali's legal team emphasized that Rupali took this step to protect her reputation, asserting that Esha’s statements were intended to harm her character and professional standing.

Regarding Esha’s background, her mother Sapna married Ashwin in 1997, but the couple separated in 2008. Esha, now 26, lives in New Jersey, USA. Ashwin has two daughters from previous marriages and married Rupali in 2013, with whom he shares a son.