Gauri Khan spills her Diwali plans, says, this year it is special

In an interview with NDTV, Gauri Khan revealed that she is looking forward to spend the festival of lights with her family at their home, Mannat. She also shared her plans for celebrating Diwali this year may include having lots of sweets and putting up some weight, decorating the house with loads of lights and playing cards. The last year has been difficult for Gauri and Shah Rukh, with their eldest child Aryan being involved in a drugs-related case. However, he has received a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau, giving the family all the more reason to celebrate.