Gautam Gulati is doing 'something really big on an international level'

Mumbai, May 15 'Bigg Boss 8' winner and actor Gautam Gulati was recently spotted in London, reportedly shooting for a new project. He said that he is doing something "really big" on an international level there.

Gautam, who is currently a co-judge on MTV Roadies season 19 alongside Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Sonu Sood, is shooting for an international project, marking a significant milestone in his career.

While details about the project remain under wraps, the actor is set to captivate audiences globally with his upcoming international project for a web-series.

Speaking of his upcoming project, Gautam said: "I am doing something really big on an international level in London."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor