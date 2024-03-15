Geetanjali Mishra, Yogesh Tripathi try their hands on fire paan in Indore

Mumbai, March 15 Actors Geetanjali Mishra and Yogesh Tripathi recently visited the famous Chhapan Dukan in Indore, to enjoy some delicious food, including the viral fire paan.

Geetanjali is known for her portrayal of Dabbang Dulhania Rajesh, Yogesh plays her on-screen husband Daroga Happu Singh in the show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'.

The duo had visited Indore recently, and Yogesh tried the viral fire paan for the first time.

Talking about the same, Geetanjali said: "In a city renowned for its culinary prowess, one cannot resist venturing out to indulge in its diverse array of cuisines. We enjoyed a variety of dishes, including traditional favourites, like poha and jalebi, as well as unique offerings like kulhad pizza and aloo tikki, fully immersing ourselves in the diverse culinary landscape."

"However, our culinary expedition would have felt incomplete without the iconic fire paan. While I had previously tasted the fire paan, Yogesh Ji's excitement was palpable. Despite his initial doubts, I convinced him to join me in the experience. To my surprise, he not only tried one but consumed three fire paans in succession, much to my astonishment," shared the actress.

Yogesh shared that the most remarkable features of his character is his oil-slicked hair that perfectly twirls on his forehead and his goofy paan-stained grin that highlights his atypical moustache.

Speaking about his experience, he said: "I do like chewing paan occasionally after meals, and I make it a point to try different variants whenever I am travelling to different cities. While Banarsi paan has held a special place in my heart thus far, trying the fire paan in Indore was an equally delightful experience."

The actor admits how he was initially apprehensive about placing the flaming paan in his mouth.

"The first taste was nerve-wracking, yet the exhilarating sensation of consuming that fiery paan encouraged me to indulge in two more within an hour. It was a memorable and enjoyable experience," he added.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor