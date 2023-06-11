Gehana Vasisth marries Faizan Ansari, actress converts to Islam

Actress Gehana Vasisth, has tied the knot with her boyfriend Faizan Ansari in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony. She converted her religion to Islam as she tied the knot with actor-boyfriend Faizan Ansari. Pictures of the couple as bride and groom have surfaced online. She was arrested in a porn case related to Raj Kundra in 2021 and got a bail later.Faizan Ansari is a social media influencer and was also seen in the Amazon MiniTv reality show Datebaazi. Gehana Vasisth is an actor-model and has performed several special dance numbers in Hindi and Telugu films.

Gehana, who gained fame for her role in the series “Gandi Baat,” comes from a Pandit family in Chandigarh. However, her decision to convert and marry Faizan has generated outrage and concern within her community, leading to unhappy sentiments among many. Some have gone as far as alleging love jihad, insinuating that Gehana’s conversion is part of a wider phenomenon. Nonetheless, close sources to the couple dismiss these claims, highlighting that their relationship is built on genuine love and respect. For the unversed, Gehana and Raj Kundra created pornographic movies and were taken into custody for the same. Gehana came out in support of Raj when he was arrested by the Mumbai Police. She was arrested by the Property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website.