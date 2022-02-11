'Gehraiyaan' Twitter review: Here's how netizens reacted after watching Deepika's film

The much-awaited movie 'Gehraiyaan' starring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been released on Amazon Prime ...

'Gehraiyaan' Twitter review: Here's how netizens reacted after watching Deepika's film

The much-awaited movie 'Gehraiyaan' starring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been released on Amazon Prime Video. Fans have been waiting for this movie for many days. Apart from Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The film is directed by Shakun Batra.

Gehraiyaan is a modern-day love story that presents a different side of love and relationship to the audience. After the premiere of the film on the OTT platform, the audience watched it and took to social media to express their views.

Seeing the response on social media, Deepika's role as 'Alisha' is being appreciated. Her chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays Jain, is also being lauded. The intimate scenes of Deepika-Siddhant shown in the trailer of the film had already caught everyone's attention. After watching the movie, fans said that their on-screen chemistry is well shown. Both the actors are being praised for taking the film to a different level.

Twitter users have said that the story of the film is new and unique and the background music gives a different dimension to the story. According to the audience, Ananya Pandey's performance is also getting positive response, while 'New Comer' Dhairya Karwa's performance is also being appreciated.

Commenting on the film, one netizen said, "The film is not disappointing at all. I think this is Deepika's best performance after 'Piku'. Siddhant and Ananya did a much better job than  expected. 

See Netizens' reactions:

