'Gehraiyaan' Twitter review: Here's how netizens reacted after watching Deepika's film

The much-awaited movie 'Gehraiyaan' starring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been released on Amazon Prime Video. Fans have been waiting for this movie for many days. Apart from Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The film is directed by Shakun Batra.

Gehraiyaan is a modern-day love story that presents a different side of love and relationship to the audience. After the premiere of the film on the OTT platform, the audience watched it and took to social media to express their views.

Seeing the response on social media, Deepika's role as 'Alisha' is being appreciated. Her chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays Jain, is also being lauded. The intimate scenes of Deepika-Siddhant shown in the trailer of the film had already caught everyone's attention. After watching the movie, fans said that their on-screen chemistry is well shown. Both the actors are being praised for taking the film to a different level.

Twitter users have said that the story of the film is new and unique and the background music gives a different dimension to the story. According to the audience, Ananya Pandey's performance is also getting positive response, while 'New Comer' Dhairya Karwa's performance is also being appreciated.

Commenting on the film, one netizen said, "The film is not disappointing at all. I think this is Deepika's best performance after 'Piku'. Siddhant and Ananya did a much better job than expected.

See Netizens' reactions:

Can somebody please explain me the ending of Gehraiyaa 🥲🥲...and can anybody tell me what happened in those 2 years after that incident?#GehraiyaanOnPrime#gehraiyan#GehraiyaanReview#Gehraiyaan — Shivam Sharma (@Shivam145A) February 11, 2022

watched #gehraiyaan first minute after release and i see why it's going to have mixed reviews.

the distance between characters was hard to watch. film got extremely dramatic (more than i was anticipating) in the second half. dialogues were a result of lazy writing. — music, cinema, art (@MusicCinemaArt) February 10, 2022

Just saw #GehraiyaanOnPrime



They say never judge a book by its cover… True in case of this movie … Its one of the best movies in recent times to come…. Deepika at her best n Ananya shines too…



This one’s a winner all d way.. Well done team #Gehraiyaan — ✨Prakrati✨Live n Let Live ✨❤️ (@PrakratiKunder) February 10, 2022

I'm shaken 😭 Alisha all over my mind now.I don't know but I was kind of relating with her.Deepika's powerful performance once again and sid was fabulous, even Ananya was good too, Dhairya was good and kind of lighter character. I don't know how I gonna sleep#GehraiyaanOnPrime — Alisha's Valentine ❤️ (@i_am_dsk_29) February 10, 2022