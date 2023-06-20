Gen Z Heartthrobs Karan Kundra and Kusha Kapila all set to amuse their fans in the upcoming episode of By Invite Only

Amazon miniTV dropped the promo of the upcoming episode of its celebrity chat show ‘By Invite Only’. The new episode will feature quirky, and chucklesome conversations between the host Renil and two of Gen Z's most favorite artists Karan Kundra and Kusha Kapila. The duo who have a reputation for entertaining the audiences with their signature style performances in their respective fields will be now seen exchanging a fun bunter with Renil.

Sharing his excitement, Karan Kundra exulted, “Being a part of By Invite Only has been on my to-do list for a very long time and now that I'm here, it is sheer joy and tonnes of adrenaline. To indulge in fun banter with Renil and Kusha makes this all the more special, as they've known me for a very long time, and they sure do know some spicy secrets. I haven't laughed or had this much fun recently in any other show as much as I had shot this episode. Watch out for us!”."Bohot raaz khulenge, bohot maza aayega!”, Kusha commented while talking about her upcoming episode. "It is through shows like By Invite Only that we get the time to sit, talk, reminisce and laugh about various aspects of our life, work and so many other things. Karan and I had such a great time and audiences should really look forward to the episode, as we spill some sass, and some secrets.", she further added. By Invite Only is produced by The Zoom Studios and the latest episode will premiere on 20th June 2023, on Amazon miniTV for free

