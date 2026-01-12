Genelia D'Souza smothers her ‘little one’ with kisses as he leaves his ‘Aai, Baba’ to stay with his team ahead of a match

Mumbai Jan 12 Actress Genelia D'Souza who is a mother to two sons, seemed to have been emotional as her younger one left his ‘Aai and Baba’ for a football match, and to be with his team.

The actress shared a video on her social media account wherein her younger son, geared up for his upcoming match, was seen bidding adieu to his mother Genelia and father Riteish Deshmukh.

Genelia was seen smothering him with kisses while Riteish couldn't stop hugging him.

She wrote, “When the little one leaves us to head to stay with his team and Baba and Aai realise the little one is growing up.”

A few months ago, Genelia and Riteish’s older son, Riaan took his first flight without his parents.

The mommy was seen getting emotional on seeing her son growing up and hitting a new milestone. She had taken to her social media account to upload a video of her, Riteish, and their younger son Rahyl seeing off Riaan at the airport.

Expressing her pride in seeing her son take his first steps into facing the world alone, Genelia wrote, "First flight without us. It was always about firsts with us, slowly getting used to the firsts without us.. Go live little ones, grow, experience life - Aai/ Baba/ Rahyo/ Flash will be waiting at home for you (green heart emoji) (sic)."

Genelia’s sons are extremely close to their mother and a proof of this was shared by Riteish during Diwali last year.

Riteish sharing a glimpse of his Diwali and Padwa celebrations with wife Genelia, Riaan and Raahyl, had emphasised on how Genelia is the most important person in their lives.

The video shared by Riteish showed Genelia applying milk, uptan, and oil to him and both their sons joyfully as a part of the traditional Diwali ritual.

Later on, Riaan and Raahyl also performed mom Genelia's “aarti”, after which they bowed down to seek blessings from their mother.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor