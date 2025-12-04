George Clooney asks Travis Kelce about acting plans post retirement

Washington DC [US], December 4 : Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce recently discussed life after football and his acting experiences on the latest episode of the New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce podcast. The NFL tight end, 36, appeared alongside Hollywood actor George Clooney to discuss his role in Happy Gilmore 2 and future acting plans, according to People.

On the latest episode of New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, opened up about his time working with Adam Sandler on the set of Happy Gilmore 2.

"Just the best, man. Adam, such a good dude, man," he told George Clooney. "I was, I'm still forever thankful that he [allowed] me to be the waiter. But, honestly, looking back on it, if he woulda asked you [George], and you woulda been that waiter, goddamn, that I think the movie might have been 10 times better, man," he said.

Clooney jokingly responded, "Dude, I play a great waiter. You have no idea," after revealing he wasn't called to appear in the golf comedy.

The Jay Kelly star then asked, "So wait. Is this gonna be, I know you're not gonna retire, when you retire, is this are you gonna go into some show business? Are you gonna act more?," as quoted by People.

"Listen, as long as I'm getting asked by guys like Adam Sandler, you know, my heroes growing up, man, I'm gonna be there in a heartbeat, man," Travis said. "I don't know how much skill I have, but I'll be the best teammate on set and have some fun with you, if you hire me. That's for damn sure."

Clooney replied, "That's exciting, man. That's gonna be fun," as reported by People.

Travis Kelce played the role of a hotel waiter in the Happy Gilmore 2 sequel, released on Netflix in July. The movie follows Happy Gilmore returning to the world of golf to fund his daughter's ballet lessons after initially retiring from the sport.

Speaking about Adam Sandler, 59, who reprised his role as Gilmore, George Clooney said, "He's such a good egg. You know, he's such a fun cat and fun to work with. He and I have been playing basketball together for about thirty years, and, you know, just a chance to work with him was what a blast. What a fun thing to be able to do."

Meanwhile, Travis also starred as Ed Laclan in the FX series Grotesquerie.

In the past, the NFL star opened up about acting alongside costar Niecy Nash-Betts, who plays Detective Lois Tryon on show. "I was definitely watching myself, but it's the same thing with, like, my view on football or really anything that I do," he said.

Travis explained, "Even like the game show that I did on Amazon [Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?], I look at myself, and I'm like, 'Man, I could've did that better, I could've did this better, I could've did this better'," reported People.

