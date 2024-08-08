George Clooney, Brad Pitt's 'Wolfs' gets sequel by Apple

Washington [US], August 8 : In an exciting development for film enthusiasts, Apple has confirmed the production of a sequel to the highly anticipated film 'Wolfs', which features Hollywood stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Jon Watts, renowned for his work on the Spider-Man trilogy, has secured a deal with Apple to write and direct the follow-up, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement of the sequel comes just as the original 'Wolfs' is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The film, which stars Clooney and Pitt as fixers who inadvertently find themselves working on the same assignment, has generated considerable buzz.

However, details regarding whether Clooney and Pitt will reprise their roles in the sequel have yet to be confirmed.

In conjunction with the sequel news, Apple has revealed that 'Wolfs' will be available on Apple TV+ starting September 27.

This release will follow a limited theatrical debut on September 20, distributed by Sony.

Initially anticipated for a wider release, the film's distribution strategy has shifted to a more exclusive approach, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Produced by Clooney's Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, 'Wolfs' features a notable ensemble cast including Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind, and Zlatko Buric.

The film is produced by Watts alongside McGunigle, with Clooney, Grant Heslov, Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner also serving as producers.

Michael Beugg is credited as an executive producer, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Brad Pitt is also slated to appear in another high-profile Apple project, 'F1', directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

Apple's slate of recent and upcoming titles includes the Matt Damon-led film 'The Instigators', directed by Doug Liman, and Steve McQueen's WWII drama 'Blitz'.

Jon Watts celebrated for directing Sony's latest Spider-Man trilogy, including the record-breaking 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', continues to build on his impressive filmography with this latest venture into the Apple ecosystem.

As 'Wolfs' gears up for its debut, the sequel's confirmation promises further excitement for fans of the original film and its star-studded cast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor