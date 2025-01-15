Gerard Butler says ‘everyday’ somebody was taken to hospital during ‘300’ shoot

Los Angeles, Jan 15 Hollywood star Gerard Butler said that an “insane” amount of actors were injured while filming the 2006 action epic “300” by Zack Snyder and that everyday somebody was getting taken to the hospital.

“300” followed King Leonidas (Butler) as he leads his 300 Spartan soldiers to war against an invading Persian army. Snyder’s film grossed more than $450 million by the end of its theatrical run.

While speaking with people.com, Butler said: “I remember every day somebody was getting taken to the hospital.”

He added: “You’d be doing a fight, you turn around, there’s a guy down there, a spear went in his eye. Another time, you turn around, there’s a guy over there who just fell, broke his ankle. I mean, it was insane.”

Butler never sustained an injury while shooting “300,” but he did “almost drown” while shooting the 2012 surf drama “Chasing Mavericks” after “getting taken down by a huge set of waves,” reports variety.com.

“I thought I was done. They had to take me out, take me to hospital, put me out, give me the defibrillator. I mean, it was intense.”

He recently starred in “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,” now playing in theaters. The film follows Butler as Big Nick, a hard-nosed L.A. cop who travels to Europe to track down world-renowned diamond thief Donnie, played by O’Shea Jackson Jr.

While speaking to variety.com, Jackson said he envisions an entire “Den of Thieves” franchise emerging from the latest sequel.

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat it: I’m trying to Vin Diesel this thing,” Jackson said.

“To quote Ryan Reynolds, I want to work with Gerard until he’s 90. I just have so much fun doing these.”

