‘Get into the habit of reading paperless scripts!’ : Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood star and Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar has asked the Indian film industry to become more climate conscious by getting into the habit of reading paperless scripts. An advocate when it comes to raising awareness on climate change through her non-profit advocacy platform, Climate Warrior, Bhumi has outlined how the film industry can also contribute to preserve the planet!

In a video uploaded today, Bhumi urges, “Our Indian film industry can take an important & necessary step to protect the planet. Let’s get into the habit of reading paperless scripts - let’s go soft on the planet!”Her constant work on social issues and climate preservation has seen Bhumi to be appointed as the National Advocate for United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and she has also recently become the face of PVR’s Sustainability Campaign.