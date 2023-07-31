‘Ghoomer’: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s first look motion poster out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Makers of the upcoming drama film ‘Ghoomer’ on Monday unveiled the first look motion poster of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan shared the motion poster and wrote, “Lefty hai? Left hi hai. #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August!.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvWZougohNK/

'Ghoomer' portrays the inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek.

Helmed by R Balki, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 18.

‘Ghoomer’ also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Soon after the makers unveiled the first look motion poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A user commented, “it’s magical! Be ready to be googliyed”

Another user wrote, “Wow superb looks interesting.”

“Wow completely bowled,” a user wrote.

‘Ghoomer’ is all set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). It will be screened on August 12 at Hoyts, Docklands.

Excited about the film's premiere at IFFM, Abhishek and Balki in a join statement said, "It's indeed an honour and pleasure for us that 'Ghoomer' will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer' is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. It is a tribute to the sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It's only fitting for a film that believes that 'Sport makes life worth living' to be launched in the sport capital of the world, Australia, the land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of 'Ghoomer'."

Saiyami added, "I am thrilled and extremely honoured that 'Ghoomer' will be the opening film at IFFM. This is a film very very close to my heart. Playing a sport on screen was always my dream, I have been manifesting it since I started acting. I'm so glad it's finally come true. For me this film is much beyond the sport. It's a story of triumph in extreme adversity. It has been the most physically and emotionally demanding film I have done. Feels extra special that people will be watching this film at IFFM for the first time. Couldn't have asked for anything better coming to the land of the great Shane Warne to showcase our film."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor