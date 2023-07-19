Gigi Hadid released on bail after being arrested in for marijuana possession

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested and fined after Customs & Border Control agents found marijuana in her luggage in the Cayman Islands last week. This is not the first time Hadid has been associated with drug-related news; in 2015, she faced criticism for an incident involving cocaine at a Victoria's Secret event. According to local news outlet Cayman Marl Road, Gigi Hadid and a friend arrived in the Cayman Islands via a private plane. During a customs inspection, authorities reportedly found marijuana and related items in their luggage, resulting in their arrest on suspicion of importing marijuana. They were later released on bail after being taken to the Prisoner Detention Center. Two days later, on July 12, they appeared in court, pleaded guilty, and were each fined $1,000. No further charges have been filed against them.

Gigi's representative provided a statement to E! News, stating that she had legally purchased the marijuana in New York City with a medical license. The representative also mentioned that marijuana has been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. They emphasized that Gigi's record remains clear, and she enjoyed the remainder of her time on the island. On the personal front, there are rumors about Gigi dating Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, although neither party has confirmed the relationship. Previously, Gigi was in a relationship with singer Zayn Malik. Speculation about their connection began after they appeared together at New York City's Fashion Week in September 2022. Since then, they have been seen together at various public gatherings. According to a recent report by Page Six, the couple seemingly spent the weekend together. Earlier in April 2023, she won the hearts of Indian shutterbugs and fans with her traditional Indian looks sported during the grand opening weekend of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.