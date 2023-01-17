Gina Lollobrigida, legend of Italian cinema passes away

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, who was once called "the most beautiful woman in the world", has died at the age of 95 in Rome. Ms Lollobrigida's grandnephew, Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, tweeted news of her death and called her "one of the brightest stars of Italian cinematography and culture".

Lollobrigida died in a Rome clinic after being hospitalised for some time. She is survived by her son, Milko, and grandson, Dimitri. Lollobrigida was born in 1927 in Subiaco, the mountains east of Rome. She was the daughter of a furniture maker and through the 1950s and 60s, she was one of the world's most desired performers and starred in a number of European and American films opposite many of Hollywood's leading men of the day.