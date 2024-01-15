Gippy Grewal shares details of his new project 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 15 : Punjabi sensation Gippy Grewal is expanding 'Ardaas' franchise. He is all set to come up with its third part titled 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di'.

The film starring Gippy Grewal himself along with Jasmin Bhasin, Gurpreet Guggi and Prince Kanwaljeet Singh. It is produced by Gippy Grewal, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak and Divay Dhamija, read a statement.

Speaking on the third part, Gippy said, "Ardaas is very close to my heart as I became a director with this film. Audiences have given the franchise much love and I feel an added responsibility towards them, to give them a film that will entertain and touch a chord with them. It's not a film for me, it's an emotion and I am glad to partner with Panorama Studios for the film."

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, "After Carry On Jattiye, this is our second association with Gippy Grewal. He is a fantastic actor, producer and director who is the flag bearer of good content and is helping putting Punjabi cinema on a global map. We have had a wonderful experience working with him. Ardaas 3 being his directorial is all the more special."

Like the earlier two parts, 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' will also be a socially relevant family drama film.

Meanwhile, Gippy is gearing up for the release of 'Warning 2', which will hit the theatres on February 2. He also has 'Carry on Jattiye' in his kitty. The film also stars Jasmin Bhasin, Sunil Grover and Sargun Mehta.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor