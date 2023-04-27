Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa's 'Carry On Jatta 3' second song 'Farishtey' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Makers of the upcoming Punjabi comedy film 'Carry on Jatta 3' unveiled the second song of the film 'Farishtey' on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Gippy Grewal shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "#Farishtey out now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gippy Grewal (@gippygrewal)

Sung by B Praak and written and composed by Ja the song is a romantic track which features Gippy and actor Sonam Bajwa.

In the video, Sonam looks drop-dead gorgeous in a deep-neck pink one-piece dress, while Gippy looked dapper in casual outfits.

Soon after the actor shared the glimpse, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Very nice singing and acting Gippy Grewal... May God keep you in higb spirits... All the best," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Perfect beat on repeat."

Helmed by Smeep Kang, the film stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

'Carry On Jatta' is a Punjabi comedy movie starring Gippy and Binnu Dhillon in prominent roles. It is a drama directed by Smeep Kang.

The film is produced by Gippy Grewal's brother Sippy Grewal under his banner Sippy Grewal Productions.

The first part starred actor Mahie Gill as the female lead alongside Gippy. The entire shoot of the film took place in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Jass (Gippy Grewal) falls in love with Mahie (Mahie Gill) at a friend's wedding. She tells her friends that she is going to marry someone who does not have a family, like herself. So, to woo her, Jass with the help of his friend Honey (Gurpreet Ghuggi) pretends that he is an orphan.

The second part starred actor Sonam Bajwa as the female lead alongside Gippy.

The previous two parts were a hit and received massive responses from the audience.

