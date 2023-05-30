Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa's 'Carry On Jatta 3' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Makers of the upcoming Punjabi comedy film 'Carry on Jatta 3' unveiled the trailer of the film on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Gippy Grewal treated fans with a trailer video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs3gyNiM0sQ/

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Carry On Jatta 3 Trailer Out Now."

Helmed by Smeep Kang, the film stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles.

'Carry On Jatta' is a Punjabi comedy movie starring Gippy and Binnu Dhillon in prominent roles. It is a drama directed by Smeep Kang.

The film is produced by Gippy Grewal's brother Sippy Grewal under his banner Sippy Grewal Productions.

The trailer was launched today in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan also attended the event and could not stop himself from shaking a leg after receiving a Punjabi-styled welcome at the trailer launch.

Aamir was joined on stage by the stars of 'Carry On Jatta 3' including Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Jaswinder Bhalla among others. Comedian Kapil Sharma too attended the trailer launch.

The actor also expressed his desire to work in a Punjabi movie.

When Aamir was asked if he would ever follow in the footsteps of Bollywood veterans like Dharmendra, Raj Kapoor who also acted in Punjabi films, he said, "If I like the story, I will do the film irrespective of the language. The stars that did Punjabi films in earlier times like Yusuf Sahab Raj Kapoor ji knew Punjabi...so it was quite natural for them to speak Punjabi. In my case, Punjabi is not my first language, but I would love to do it given a chance."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor