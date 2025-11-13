Glen Powell says he is done with remakes

Los Angeles, Nov 13 Hollywood actor Glen Powell just doesn't want to work in any more remakes. The Hollywood actor appeared in a sequel to 1996 movie ‘Twister’ as well as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the follow-up to ‘Top Gun’.

His latest project is a new version of Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1987 blockbuster ‘The Running Man’ but the actor is adamant he just wants to focus on "original movies" in the future, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "The reality is I’m not looking for (more remakes). A lot of the movies I have coming up are original movies, and that’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to put out my own legacy of pictures for people to maybe retread years down the line”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor went on to explain why he took on ‘The Running Man’, which is based on Stephen King's 1982 novel of the same name, insisting his version is going to be closer to the original text than the Schwarzenegger film.

He said, "The reality is that we really aren’t remaking the Arnold movie. We’re really putting Stephen King’s book on screen for the first time. Arnold’s film took a lot of creative liberties with the core concept. Anytime you’re treading on a title that has any sort of legacy, I don’t know if it’s really about box office. It’s really not even about how people feel about it. It’s the why. Why make this movie now? And when you really look at Stephen King’s original book, it’s set in 2025. So I don’t know if there’s any title that has more relevance than ‘The Running Man’ today. When you watch this movie, every single part of it that was in Stephen King’s book is so eerily familiar. It’s crazy”.

‘The Running Man’ is playing in cinemas.

