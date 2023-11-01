Glenn Maxwell ruled out of AUS-ENG game after freak accident

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out from the team's next World Cup 2023 fixture against England after a freak accident suffered on Monday evening, 30 October. Cricket.com.au reported on Wednesday, 1 November, that Maxwell fell down from the back of a golf cart, resulting in a concussion for the player. Cricket Australia protocols will keep Maxwell out of the England match which is set to take place on November 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and the player's return will depend on his recovery. "Maxwell was riding on the back of a golf cart in the dark after a round on Monday when he fell off, suffering a concussion and significant bruising.



The Australians had been blowing off steam by playing golf in Gujarat during a week-long break between games. No one else was hurt in the incident," cricket.com.au reported on Wednesday, 1 November.Maxwell's unavailability means Australia will have to bring in either Marcus Stoinis or Cameron Green back into the mix. Maxwell smashed the fastest-ever World Cup century not too long ago against the Netherlands.He also plays an important part with his more than handy off-spin bowling. With Adam Zampa being the lone specialist spinner in Australia's squad, the pressure will now fall on Travis Head to bowl some part-time off-spin. Head himself has returned from a long injury layoff.After getting off to a poor start with two losses, Australia have won four matches on the trot to put their campaign right back on track.