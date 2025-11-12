Global Pop Sensation LEKKA Releases Debut EP “One in a Billion,” Reimagining Indian Classics

India’s own sensational pop powerhouse LEKKA has just dropped her debut EP, One in a Billion, a bold and beautiful tribute to the songs that shaped generations, reimagined with a fierce and modern twist. A dynamic performer who has dazzled audiences across global stages, Lekka is emerging as a true global icon who sings, dances, writes, and performs with unmatched energy and style. From her magnetic stage presence to her sharp sense of fashion, Lekka embodies everything that makes a modern Indian pop star with international flair.



Each track on One in a Billion takes a beloved Indian melody and reinvents it through Lekka’s signature dark-pop energy, lush production, and irresistible beats from “Haseena,” a fierce recreation that blends vintage vibes with Lekka’s bold pop edge, to “Wet Dream,” a naughty bilingual track inspired by “Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye” and dripping with sensual charm. “YOLO” delivers a vibrant spin sampling Kishore Kumar’s timeless “Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana”, mixing nostalgia with a club-ready rhythm, while “Light Another One” stands as a powerful anthem echoing “Duniya Ne Humko Diya Kya,” where Lekka’s commanding vocals soar alongside Kishore Kumar’s legendary touch.

Lekka says,“We come from a country of a billion people and this EP is a celebration of that spirit. One in a Billion reimagines our own favorite classics into a dark pop, sexy, and modern soundscape. These songs are part of who I am, they’re nostalgic yet made for 2025. It feels incredible to pay tribute to our musical legends while creating something brand new for a global audience.”