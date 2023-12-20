"Go wach Dunki," says Gauri Khan as she cheers for her hubby SRK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : Thursday is going to be extremely important for Shah Rukh Khan as his film 'Dunki' will hit the theatres tomorrow.

Interestingly, a day ahead of the film's release, SRK's wife Gauri Khan was spotted by paps in Mumbai. She briefly interacted with the shutterbugs and cheered for SRK's film.

While clicking Gauri's pictures, one of the paps said, "Gauri ji, waiting for Dunki."

This brought a huge smile to Gauri's face and in response, she said, "Yes...go watch it." Isn't it she the best cheerleader?

'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

SRK and Rajkumar Hirani on Tuesday promoted their film in Dubai in a grand way. . Videos of the evening have surfaced on the actor's fan clubs on social media where he is seen recreating his signature pose with his arms stretched out in the air during the drone show at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Shah Rukh was spotted in a black T-shirt and matching denims paired with a red jacket and sunglasses.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described 'Dunki' as his best film.

"So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he said.

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee.

