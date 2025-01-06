Golden Globes 2025: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Make Joint Appearance, Relationship Still Mystery

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted with her rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet with who she is reportedly dating from past 2 years. The photo of them sitting and chatting together has gone viral on internet. However, it appears that Timothée is not interested in confirming or denying the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Timothée Chalamet received support from Kylie Jenner at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Society Film Awards, where he appeared solo on the red carpet for his film "A Complete Unknown." Jenner joined him later, leading to speculation about their rumored romance as they were seen together in social media photos.

Despite being asked about their relationship by an Entertainment Tonight reporter, Chalamet chose not to comment specifically, focusing instead on the positive atmosphere of the event. Notably, a seating chart for the upcoming 2025 Golden Globes showed a reserved seat for Jenner next to Chalamet, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. The couple made their award show debut last year but has kept details of their relationship private, first being linked in April 2023.