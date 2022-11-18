Good acting or good looks? Child actor Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit answers as he prepares to enter the showbiz

The ticket to the showbiz industry has become easier than ever. Thanks to the social media platforms that have allowed people to showcase their talent to the world. As the internet allows creative artists to show their best potential, it has also given many young guns the much-needed break. Especially child actors from the nook and corner of the country have come into the spotlight with social media being a common podium. Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit is one such aspiring talent who kickstarted his acting career in his early years.

Lokendra has been creating waves for his debut music single ‘Zindagi Ki Masti’. With his roots in the Balera village of the Barmer district in Rajasthan, Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit aspires to work for Hindi films in the future. The small-town boy has already started prepping to hone his acting skills. While many actors focus primarily on good looks, Rajpurohit is working on improving his artistic abilities.

According to Lokendra, method acting has an upper hand over good looks. In a time when the competition in the industry has become crucial, Lokendra is ensuring that he improves his acting flair rather than focusing on looks. He says, “Good looks are important. But the talent to act and emote on screen is more important. As an artist, I want to make people relate to the roles. Artists are known for their art, and I want to do the same. In today’s time, content is king, and everyone craves content-driven films.”

Taking baby steps in his journey, Lokendra started performing at his school. He participated in several skits and dramas. The child actor has also performed in different theatre plays and has acted in a few amateur short films. “I believe that experience is significant to sustain in this competitive industry. I am glad that I can face the crowd on stage and act in front of the camera”, he added.

For his maiden song, ‘Zindagi Ki Masti’, Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit had taken choreography lessons. The child artist is excited to be a part of the happy song which celebrates life. As he pursues his dreams of becoming an actor, Lokendra is equally paying attention to completing his studies. He aims to make a full-time career in the film industry after completing his graduation.

Besides his dream of becoming an actor, the young lad had earlier revealed that he wishes to set up his business in the coming years. Well, it is interesting to see how the artist, at a tender age, has big dreams. Aiming to make the people of his village proud with his work, Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit has a very bright future. We wish the bundle of talent lots of luck, and may he go on to achieve the best in life.