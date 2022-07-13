'Good Luck Jerry' Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor shines in this dark comedy

The much awaited teaser of Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry was unveiled on Wednesday. The trailer for the film is all set to be out tomorrow. The dark comedy is produced by Aanand L Rai and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 29 July.

The teaser for the film begins with Janhvi’s character being confronted by other cast members about a recent poster leak. They call themselves, "Villains" and go into an argument amongst themselves. And after silently listening to their complaints, she asks them to shut up. She is also quick to add, “Abhi toh sirf posters aaye hain. Ab aane waala hai trailer ( You have only seen the poster, now the trailer will also be released).” She then turns to the camera and asks the viewers, “Good luck nahi bolenge (Won’t you wish us good luck)?”Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.