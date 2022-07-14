'GoodLuck Jerry' trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns drug dealer in this quirky comedy

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry was released by Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. It showed her as a woman from Bihar, who is struggling to find a job to take care of her mother, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The trailer of the black comedy also introduced Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Good Luck Jerry is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role.The trailer takes the audience on a laughter riot with Janhvi's innocent yet strong character to Deepak Dobriyal's funny one-liners the film got it all to entertain the audience.The two minute forty second long trailer stars with a note "Nasha chahe jaisa ho, hota yeh bekaar, sharer todta, bimaari laata, kar deta lachaar'.Based in Punjab, Jaya Kumari aka Jerry from Bihar works in a massage parlour to help her family. In order to help her ailing mother, she mistakenly gets into a trap of the drug mafia in the state.

