Google Doodle celebrates 144th birth anniversary of legendary westler The Great Gama

The Google Doodle yesterday celebrated the 144th birth anniversary of The Great Gama, India's undefeated wrestler of the 20th century. The Google Doodle was created by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri and not only celebrates Gama Pehelwan’s accomplishments in the ring but also the impact and representation he brought to Indian culture.The Great Gama was born into a family of fine wrestlers in Jabbowal village of Amritsar. When he was 10, his workout routine included 500 lunges and 500 pushups. It wasn’t until he turned 15 that he picked up wrestling.

By 1910, people were reading Indian newspapers with headlines praising Gama as a national hero and world champion, according to Google.During his illustrious career, he won many titles, notably the Indian version of the World Heavyweight Championship (1910) and the World Wrestling Championship (1927), where he was bestowed with the title of “Tiger” after the tournament.Gama earned respect off the mat as well as he saved the life of Hindus living on Mohni Road in Lahore, where he shifted in early 1947 ahead of Indian independence and subsequent partition.Enjoying a great bond with the Hindu majority locality of Mohni Road, Gama promised to save the lives of the community with his life amid the rising tension of riots and kept his words by keeping rioters at bay from harming the residents of the colony.He then escorted them all to safety at the border with riots intensifying while bearing expenses of their rations for a week.

